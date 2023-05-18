ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said its new Auto Theft and Organized Retail Crime Units are making a dent in battling crime. In a news release, the department said its Auto Theft Unit has made 28 felony arrests and forwarded five cases to the District Attorney’s office for potential charges. They said their efforts have led to the recovery of 32 stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Organized Retail Crime Unit has made 17 felony arrests along with eight misdemeanor arrests. The department said they have recovered roughly $2,200 in stolen property.