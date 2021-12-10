BCSO says deputies stop shoplifting in progress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies stopped a shoplifter in the act. On Dec. 2, BCSO received a call about a larceny in progress at the Tractor Supply store on Second St.

A clerk told deputies he saw a man and woman remove security locks, open packages, and load items into a purse. They say one deputy found 34-year-old Sean Monroe with stolen power tools.

Another deputy detained a 29-year-old Jessica Kitzinger who they say had more stolen items and burglary tools. “Shoplifting happens way too often here. Every day a lot of times, this Tractor Supply is actually an issue down here in the north valley. They get hit about every single night,” said BCSO Task Force Officer Mitch Skroch.

Monroe and Kitzinger are charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools and controlled substances. Court records show both have previous shoplifting charges.