BCSO releases images from explosion scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting a look at what deputies found when they searched the scene of an explosion this week in Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Jess Paul caused the explosion at his home near Nashville and Isleta.

Neighbors said the blast shook their homes. Deputies say Paul made 22 explosive darts himself one of which went off when the Albuquerque Police Department’s bomb squad tried to disassemble it.

BCSO says those darts were designed to be fired through a blowgun.

