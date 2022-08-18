ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Gonzales, 31, is behind bars after a dangerous chase with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A deputy stopped behind Gonzales’s car with no registration plate near Atrisco and Bridge before they say he took off.

Gonzales is accused of driving through another scene with several Bernalillo County deputies and one of them had to jump out of the way. The criminal complaint says had he not, he could have been killed. Those deputies joined the chase and they say Gonzales ran into them on purpose. He also hit another car near Bridge and 8th.

There was so much damage to Gonzales’ car that it began to slow down and a deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver at Avenida Cesar Chavez and High Street. He got out and ran, but deputies were able to get him into cuffs.