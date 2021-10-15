BCSO looking for man who robbed smoothie shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who held up a South Valley smoothie shop near Coors and Rio Bravo on Tuesday. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a mask and appears to have a limp, walking in and stand with a wallet in hand waiting for an employee. At first, it looks like he is trying to place an order.
Video shows the man pull out a gun from his waistband and appears to order the employee to open the register. The employee complies and the man makes off with the cash drawer. BCSO says he took off in a 2010’s model black Chevy Avalanche with a blonde-haired woman in the passenger seat.
BCSO says if you know who he is, call Detective Dailey at 505-798-7000 or ljdailey@bernco.gov.