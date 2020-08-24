Protesters move demonstration to scene of deadly shooting by deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after exchanging fire with Bernalillo County deputies just south of Sandia Pueblo on Monday afternoon that later turned into the scene of a protest. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says the shooting happened on Louisiana north of Alameda around 4 p.m. Monday.

Gonzales says deputies responded to someone with a gun firing shots in the neighborhood. He says the suspect fired near deputies and deputies fired back killing that person.

Gonzales says no deputies were injured. The sheriff says more information will be released later in the week.

Meanwhile, demonstrators lined the crime tape, holding signs and calling for an end to the use of deadly force by law enforcement. “I don’t care if they committed a crime. It’s not up to you to say whether they live or die,” one protester said.

The protest organized by the Black New Mexico Movement was already planned for Monday night, in the wake of a police shooting in Wisconsin. However, when protesters heard over police scanners deputies shot someone they moved their demonstration there.

Louisiana Blvd. between Beverly Hills Ave. and Florence Ave., along with both Beverly Hills Blvd. & Florence Ave. between Louisiana Blvd. and Wyoming Blvd. are all still closed at this time due to the deputy involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/FEDhmbs04f — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) August 25, 2020