ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque near the Walgreens on San Mateo and Montgomery Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force.

Authorities say around 3:50 p.m. Monday, members of the task force located the man and tried to arrest him. They say the man then allegedly brandished a firearm and an officer fired a shot at the man, hitting him. The task fore began rendering aid and called for emergency medical services, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say no other injuries were reported.

The task force had tracked him down after he disappeared from a halfway house in May. He was serving the last few months of a federal sentence following a conviction of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officials say the man also was a person of interest in an incident from Sunday in Bernalillo. They say the man allegedly brandished a gun in the presence of officers and then fled the scene.