BCSO investigating shooting at Route 66 Travel Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning at the Route 66 Travel Center. Officials say a person was shot at least once and is currently in stable condition.

What exactly led to the shooting is unclear but deputies believe it possibly had to do with non-compliance with the public health order. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.