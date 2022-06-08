ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Pajarito Mesa. Deputies were dispatched around 8 a.m. and say they do not know the name of the man who was found.

They are investigating it as a homicide and have not released any more information. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released