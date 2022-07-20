ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three homicides all since July 17. They say on Sunday, a man and 21-year-old Lesley Bolagh were found shot inside a vehicle. A child in the backseat was not injured. Bolagh later died at the hospital.

On Monday, around 12:30 p.m., deputies found a body at 2nd St and Lagunitas SW. The person has not been identified but due to the scene, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at the La Luz trailhead. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had died.