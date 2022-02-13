ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Sunday morning. BCSO tweeted out they responded to the incident on Rio Bravo and Del Rio a little before 3:00 a.m. and found the pedestrian dead on the scene.

They closed both directions of Rio Bravo between Del Rio and Sunstar roads. This story is developing.