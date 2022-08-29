ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found shot to death in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Val Verde Drive SW. That’s south of Blake Road and west of Isleta Boulevard.

According to BCSO Spokeswoman Jayme Fuller, a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Following the shooting, deputies also found and detained a man who was armed with a pistol.

No additional information has been released regarding the man who was detained or the man who was killed. According to Fuller, the investigation is “in the early stages and ongoing.” No charges have been filed as of Monday evening.