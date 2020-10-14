BCSO GRIP Operation helps tackle violent crime in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff gave an update on Wednesday on an operation to fight violent crime in Albuquerque. The GRIP Operation (Gang Recognition Intelligence Patrol) started in January and has resulted in more than 240 arrests.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says this new operation ties into Operation Legend by partnering with federal agents to charge offenders. KRQE News 13 spoke to the husband of Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two State Police officers who was murdered in her driveway in a suspected robbery gone wrong.

Her husband commended recent efforts and says crime in the city has to be stopped. “Crime impacts everybody, everyone, and until we have people that are really serious about doing something about it, we’re not going to get out of this rut. We’re going to be in this hole forever,” said Sam Vigil.

