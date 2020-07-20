BCSO finds possible grenade during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office say they may have found a grenade during a traffic stop on Sunday. Deputies pulled over a car near Carlisle and Claremont after it came back as stolen.

Three people were inside the vehicle and after patting the individuals down, deputies say they found what looked like a grenade on one of them. “The device has been taken by the APD Bomb Squad to a safe location where they’ll continue their investigation and confirm whether it was a grenade and if so if it was live,” said BCSO Capt. Chris Romero.

All three individuals were arrested for the stolen car and more charges could follow for the grenade.

