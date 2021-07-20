BCSO detectives searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Violent crime detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man involved in multiple armed robberies. Officials say the man threatened employees with a firearm while demanding money from the register.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s, standing about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall with black hair and brown eyes. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.