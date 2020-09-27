BCSO detectives investigating possible homicide in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County detectives are investigating a possible homicide in Albuquerque’s North Valley. On Friday around 10:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of Ortega Road and 2nd Street after receiving a call from a person requesting a welfare check on their friend.

Officials say the caller told police the friend’s vehicle was at the caller’s house but they couldn’t find the friend. When deputies arrived, they found the front door open and located a deceased person on the couch with obvious trauma.

BSCO SWAT was on scene awaiting a search warrant as deputies on scene found another person in the house. After the search warrant was conducted, officers found no one else in the house. The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

