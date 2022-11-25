ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead.
BCSO says no suspects are believed to be outstanding. No other information is available at this time.