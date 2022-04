ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a deputy involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque near Arenal and La Vega. BCSO says one suspect was possibly barricaded in a vehicle and a SWAT team was called.

According to BCSO one suspect is deceased at the scene and there is no longer a threat. All deputies are safe with no injuries reported. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.