BCSO: Deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect following ‘physical altercation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday and a deputy was injured in the scuffle. According to a news release from the department, Bernalillo County Dispatch received a call around 8:15 p.m. from Albuquerque Police Dispatch regarding a domestic violence incident that happened at the Allsup’s Gas Station at Coors Blvd. and Blake.

Authorities report the caller was the victim of the incident and called non-emergency dispatch from the Las Mananitas Apartments on Montano Plaza Dr. Deputies arrived at the apartment complex to speak with the victim and during an investigation, determined a battery had occurred.

While deputies were speaking with the victim, BCSO states the offender of the suspected battery, an adult male, arrived at the scene, then fled on foot. Deputies reportedly engaged in a foot pursuit, and after contacting the suspect, a physical altercation began and at least one deputy fired a round, striking the suspect.

“Our deputies apparently got in a foot pursuit, there was some type of physical altercation. Deputies were involved in an altercation, it appears that our deputy did receive some types of injuries. At least one deputy fired a shot, wounding the suspect fatally,” said BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of the deputy’s injuries is unknown. The sheriff also didn’t say if the suspect was armed.

BCSO reports that Violent Crimes and Homicide Detectives and the Multi-Agency Shoot Team are investigating the incident. Additionally, according to BCSO policy, the deputies involved in the incident will be interviewed and body camera footage will be reviewed before additional details are released.