ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are seeking help identifying a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts last week. On Thursday, a man was seen on security footage flashing a gun at the donut shop on La Orilla and Coors around 10:20 a.m.

The man was wearing a white shirt and mask and a tan hat. Police say he then fled the scene in a dark grey Saturn. If you know anything, contact BCSO.