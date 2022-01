ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has shut down traffic in the 5700 block of Chaparral Circle near Paradise Blvd and Unser Blvd Monday afternoon due to an armed and barricaded suspect. According to a tweet from BCSO, deputies are working to resolve the situation.

Drivers should seek alternative routes and avoid the area. No other information has been released at this time.