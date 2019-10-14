BCSO defends deputy seen throwing suspect on ground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is defending the deputy seen on video slamming a suspect to the ground.

The incident happened around 12:30 on Sunday near Central and Atrisco. Sheriff Manny Gonzales said in a statement that he’s thankful the deputy was able to control the man resisting arrest without using excessive force.

Jeffrey Constant, 33, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. BCSO says he was arrested for felony warrants and two charges of drug possession with intent to distribute.