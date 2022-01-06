BCSO: Decomposing body found in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body in northwest Albuquerque. Officials say on January 5, deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of possible human remains near a ditch bank behind the home at 2317 Dietz Farm Rd. – near Montaño, east of the river.

BCSO investigators, along with Violent Crime and Homicide Detectives, arrived and confirmed that the remains found were of a decomposing human body. According to a tweet by BCSO, investigators say the body had been in the area for a significant amount of time, based on the decomposition.

The gender and identity of the body are unknown at this time. This homicide investigation is active and ongoing.