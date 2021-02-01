BCSO: Deadly crash caused by wrong-way driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials believe a wrong-way driver led to a deadly crash over the weekend. The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on I-40 near 98th Street. Bernalillo County deputies say it appears 38-year-old Danielle Archuleta was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed into a driver.

The driver died on the scene and Archuleta was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. After deputies found what looked like marijuana in the car, a blood test was ordered. Archuleta is charged with homicide by vehicle.

