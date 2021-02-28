BCSO continue investigation into fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has come out about the fatal hit and run that happened Saturday evening. Officials say around 7:00 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed on Rio Bravo east of Del Rio. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

Police are currently not interviewing any witnesses. They say due to vehicle debris left at the scene the suspect was driving a 1999-2006 possibly red Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle would have significant front end damage with windshield that is likely broken.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information connected to this incident to contact them at 505-798-7000.