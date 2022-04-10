NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – BCSO says an ATV driver led them on a chase into the mesa before being stopped. Details are limited but deputies say the ATV drove off from a traffic stop on a paved road and led police to the mesa.
BCSO’s helicopter was able to locate the driver, who was eventually stopped. It is illegal to operate ATVs on paved roads in the state.