ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle.

The team saturates high-crime areas with deputies to help businesses that are dealing with crime. They say they were in contact with 31 businesses.