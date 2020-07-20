BCSO asks public for information on July homicide

Laura Lopez (courtesy BCSO)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a recent homicide. BCSO reports that on July 4, 2020, around 12 p.m., deputies located a deceased female near Carlito Springs Road and NM Highway 333 (Route 66).

Authorities identified the victim as 31-year-old Laura Lopez. No other information has been provided at this time.

BCSO states this is an active investigation and those with information are urged to contact Detective Cordova at 505-967-6009 or 505-263-5619.

