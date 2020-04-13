BCSO asking for public’s help identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash.

The crash happened April 9 – 10 between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Broadway Blvd just north of Rio Bravo Blvd. According to BCSO, the crash was involving a cyclist who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s department is looking for a 1996-1999 Chrysler Town & Country or a 1996-1999 Dodge Caravan. They don’t know what color the vehicle is, however it should have significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle is also missing a headlight and there could be possible damage to the passenger side mirror, hood and windshield.

If anyone has information that may help deputies, please call 505-798-7000 and ask for Deputy Pena.