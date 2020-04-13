BCSO asking for public’s help identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash.

The crash happened April 9 – 10 between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Broadway Blvd just north of Rio Bravo Blvd. According to BCSO, the crash was involving a cyclist who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s department is looking for a 1996-1999 Chrysler Town & Country or a 1996-1999 Dodge Caravan. They don’t know what color the vehicle is, however it should have significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle is also missing a headlight and there could be possible damage to the passenger side mirror, hood and windshield.

If anyone has information that may help deputies, please call 505-798-7000 and ask for Deputy Pena.

The picture does not show the color of the vehicle but is the make and model BCSO is looking for. The color of the vehicle is unknown. Photos provided by BCSO.

