ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K Thursday morning. The man entered the gas station at 1100 Coors, approached the cash register armed with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

He then fled the scene in a red Honda with an unknown driver. Sheriffs are asking with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect to call non-emergency dispatch and contact Deputy Denger.