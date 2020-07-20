BCSO arrests suspect using new technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office used a new tool to arrest a suspected car thief. Deputies tried to pull over the stolen car Friday near Bridge and Goff.

The driver, Alberto Romero, eventually got out of the car but BCSO says he refused to follow commands. That’s when deputies deployed the BolaWrap Restraint device.

The tool discharges a tether to wrap a person’s legs or arms. BCSO says Romero was then taken into custody and booked on charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and two outstanding felony warrants.