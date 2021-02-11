BCSO arrests repeat offender and convicted felon

Joshua Torres (courtesy Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a convicted felon following reports of a drive-by shooting. BCSO reports that deputies were dispatched to a residence on February 8, 2021 regarding a drive-by shooting that had happened about an hour earlier that day.

Authorities say the callers had returned home after a neighbor had told them that someone had shot at their residence. As deputies contacted the victim, a deputy saw a gray pick-up truck that matched the description of the offender’s vehicle.

BCSO says a traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the male driver, Joshua Torres. Deputies noticed the end of a shotgun in the front cab of the vehicle and were able to safely detain Torres.

Authorities say Torres was confirmed to be a convicted felon and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force was contacted. Following an investigation, Torres was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at a dwelling, aggravated DWI, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

BCSO reports that since 2004, Torres has been arrested 14 times in Bernalillo County. Those arrests include multiple probation violations and a previous charge of shooting from a motor vehicle.

