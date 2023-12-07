ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a man they believe is responsible for a string of armed robberies in the South Valley. Sergio Jhoy Salinas-Rodriguez, 25, was apprehended at his home last month.

The sheriff’s office said a warrant turned up evidence tying him to eight robberies including a Walgreens, a Subway, and six cell phone stores along Coors and Rio Bravo. Salinas-Rodriguez is being held in custody through his trial. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday. he is facing three armed robbery and five aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon charges.