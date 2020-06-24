BCSO arrests man in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man in the chest early Tuesday morning. In a criminal complaint, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office states that on June 23, deputies were dispatched to an Albuquerque scene around midnight in reference to a shooting victim. Deputies were told that the suspect in the shooting had left the scene in a red vehicle.

Deputies report that a male individual was found lying on the ground outside of a mobile home and that a male and female were performing lifesaving measures on the victim. The report states that deputies and rescue personnel also attempted lifesaving techniques though they were unsuccessful and the victim died.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The complaint says that five witnesses were secured and one of them provided authorities with a description of the shooter and had identified him as Nick Danielson.

During an interview with one of the witnesses, authorities say one of them stated she was inside the residence with the male victim when someone knocked on the door. The male victim allegedly exited the residence and was heard arguing with someone outside.

The witness stated that minutes later, she heard a single gunshot and went outside to see the man identified as Danielson outside the residence who said that he “didn’t do it”. He then drove away in a red vehicle.

The female witness told authorities that Danielson had been stalking her and refuses to leave her alone. The complaint says the witness told detectives she had seen Danielson with a gun in the past though it was not on the date of the incident.

Deputies conducted several other interviews, one witness stated he observed the victim telling the man identified as Danielson, to get off of his property and that he eventually went to a red vehicle and put on what appeared to be a glove on his hand. Danielson allegedly returned to the vehicle a second time to retrieve a handgun from the driver side door before shooting the victim in the chest.

Detectives were able to located the red vehicle and track down and arrest Nick Danielson at a residence in northwest Albuquerque. The complaint states that Danielson allegedly told deputies in an interview that he had a relationship with a woman at the residence and believed she was being kidnapped and that he feared the male victim would hurt or kill him which resulted in him shooting the victim.

The complaint goes on to explain that Danielson allegedly told authorities he had taken apart the gun involved in the shooting and thrown out the parts in an area by a Walmart and movie theater, however, detectives were unable to locate any handgun parts. Danielson has been charged with murder.