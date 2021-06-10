BCSO arrests man for breaking into antique mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long criminal history is behind bars once again after deputies say he broke into an Albuquerque business early Thursday morning. Deputies say at about 3 a.m., they responded to an alarm at the Los Ranchos Antique Mall on Fourth Street near Paseo Del Norte.

Video shows the suspect, 35-year-old Adrian Garcia, trying to take off on his bike when deputies quickly catch up with him. They say just moments earlier he smashed the front door of the mall and tried to steal several items like $1,500 worth of baseball cards.

“He took some shoes, a safe, some baseball cards a jersey but fortunately everything is back. With the way small businesses are these days, it’s sad that someone would try to target them,” said Alicia Fajardo, whose family owns a booth at the mall.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Garcia has been arrested 11 times since 2018.