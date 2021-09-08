BCSO arrests man after he drove into a patrol vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man after he tried to evade officers Friday morning. According to a news release from BCSO, at approximately 11:28 a.m., deputies responded to a call that a man, Kenneth Hall, appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a black sedan at the Walgreen’s parking at 3401 Isleta Blvd SW.

BCSO says an “AR-15 style” rifle was observed on the back floorboard of the vehicle and Hall was argumentative with deputies when given instructions. BCSO says as a deputy began to walk from one side of the vehicle to the other, Hall put the vehicle into reverse almost striking the deputy. BCSO says Hall backed into a patrol vehicle, then fled the parking lot while crashing into a parked vehicle.

BCSO says Hall drove through a metal fence and ran from the vehicle on foot. Deputies were able to arrest Hall after a short foot pursuit. Hall was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, and two criminal damage to property charges and was booked into MDC.

BCSO says the District Attorney’s Office did not authorize a search warrant on Hall’s vehicle but because Hall was on pretrial services for two pending felony cases and an additional four felony charges, it was not sufficient probable cause to get the firearms and body armor inside his vehicle. However, BCSO says the car rental company gave consent to search the vehicle which resulted in more felony charges filed and BCSO seized the following items:

1 set of body armor

1 AR-15 style rifle

3 handguns

1 folding, single-shot .22 caliber pistol

$5,300 in cash

2.5 ounces of heroin

957 Fentanyl pills

17 Xanax pills

10 grams of cocaine

240 rounds of various caliber ammunition

Other various paraphernalia

BCSO says this latest arrest makes for Hall’s fifth booking into Bernalillo County MDC since he turned 18 in 2019.