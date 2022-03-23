NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in his father’s death. According to BCSO, deputies responded to a fight on February 27, 2022, in southwest Mesa near Route 66 Casino.

Witnesses say several people were drinking alcohol and shooting guns which escalated into a physical fight. When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Darrin Martinez, 30-year-old Devin Martinez, and 63-year-old Larry Martinez having been the ones in the fight. Both Devin Martinez and Darrin Martinez are Larry Martinez’s sons.

Deputies found Larry unconscious with visible injuries.

According to a BCSO news release, life-saving measures were exhausted by deputies and Larry Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The release says everyone involved showed signs of being in a fight but Darrin Martinez was found to be the main aggressor.

The BCSO Homicide Unit, along with the US Marshal Services and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, located Darrin in Los Lunas. He was arrested on March 22, 2022, on second-degree murder and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges.