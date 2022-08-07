ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed.

BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop him, he pulled a gun on them. Deputies responded to the AutoZone but the suspect then ran inside the home, where he refused to leave.

Deputies eventually took 45-year-old Phillip Garcia into custody.