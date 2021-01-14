BCSO: Approximately 2,500 fentanyl pills seized from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the seizure of about 2,500 Fentanyl pills from a northeast Albuquerque home in a joint agency operation.

According to a news release, on January 12, Community Action Team detectives and Mobile Community Action Team deputies, FBI Task Force officers, and Safe Child detectives collaborated to serve a search warrant on the 7700 block of Morrow Avenue with information obtained during a previous operation. BCSO reports about 2,500 Fentanyl pills, about $2,000 cash, and a firearm were recovered through the investigation and Gabriel Saiz was charged and arrested for trafficking narcotics, among other charges.

BCSO reports that Safe Child detectives made welfare checks and safety plans for children who were present at the home. The investigation regarding the children will be ongoing.