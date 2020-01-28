BCSO announces outcomes of two Albuquerque operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of two recent operations that took place in Albuquerque. The first operation held on Thursday, January 23, was held in the southeast Albuquerque in collaboration with several federal agencies.

The second operation was conducted by the Bernalillo GRIP Unit and took place on Sunday, January 26 in southwest Albuquerque. In total, BCSO contacted 23 people and 23 businesses resulting in 36 arrests. The total number of felony warrant cleared was 25 with 14 misdemeanor warrants cleared.

“We will continue to combat the escalating crime crisis in Albuquerque, and protect our children, families and businesses,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III in a press release. “BCSO will continue to step up and go after the most dangerous, violent criminals roaming Albuquerque’s streets.”

BCSO issued three felony charges, two misdemeanor charges and recovered two stolen vehicles. Deputies also seized 9.1 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of heroin.