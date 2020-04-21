BCSO announces arrest of fugitive connected to 38 violent home invasion robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a fugitive who was wanted in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies.

BCSO reports that last month, deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force attempted to locate 38-year-old Gregory Shively who was wanted out of San Diego, California. BCSO states that Shively was wanted in connection to 38 violent home invasions and is a member of an organized criminal element.

Though several of Shively’s accomplices had previously apprehended, he was still on the loose and was actively involved in criminal activity in Albuquerque. Authorities say during a previous apprehension attempt, Shively allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle and fled in a high-speed chase to escape law enforcement in California.

Shively had been tracked to Utah and new Mexico and was believed to be in the area of Hotel Circle in Albuquerque. After the Task Force set up surveillance at multiple hotels in the area, they located Shivel who was staying at the Days Inn on Hotel Avenue with another male subject.

Both men were taken into custody in the lobby of the motel. The second subject was identified by deputies as 33-year-old Rodney Traylor who was a wanted out of San Diego for a federal probation violation with underlying charges of trafficking narcotics.

Shively was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center while Traylor was booked into the Federal Courthouse.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources