ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night in southwest Albuquerque. Deputies responded to a shooting near the 2600 block of Granada Rd. SW in the south valley a little before 11:00 p.m.
Officials say when deputies arrived, they found a dead man and also located a woman who had been shot as well. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were immediately called to the scene and multiple witnesses were detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.