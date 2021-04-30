Battery victim on life support in Albuquerque hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is asking for the community's input on art for the Tiny Home Village. The village near Central and Wyoming welcomes its first guests in February. Now, the county is weighing three proposals for art. One of them incorporates large colorful stones with a bench, while another artist is proposing elaborate murals.

A third artist is proposing a sculpture that those who live in the village, will have a say in. "As a team, the villagers and I will choose a shape for the armature based on the collaborative artistic process. Maybe it's this abstract butterfly as seen here - or maybe another shape," said Paula Castillo.