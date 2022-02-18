ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like the man who killed a UNM baseball player will not face much more time in prison for another shooting he committed. Darian Bashir killed Jackson Weller in 2019 outside a Nob Hill bar.

He was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison for the crime – which is basically 30 years. On Friday, Bashir was supposed to be sentenced for a drive-by shooting three months earlier, where bullets came dangerously close to officers. He faces up to three years.

But there was some confusion about Bashir appearing Friday since he’s already been transferred to the prison in Los Lunas. That’s when prosecutors explained this sentencing might be a moot point when factoring in time served. “I calculated 1,063 days and if he serves a full three years, it would be 1,095 days so he has a month left,” Bashir’s attorney said.

Bashir’s attorney said he was willing to waive his appearance, but the judge says she does still want to go through with a formal sentencing and have Bashir appear. That will likely happen in the coming weeks.