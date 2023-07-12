ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Alfredo Ochoa-Munoz, a resident of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to take a hostage and three counts of hostage-taking. According to court records, between February 5 and February 17, 2022, Ochoa-Munoz, along with two co-defendants, Ricardo Barrientos-Noriega and Luis Roberto Arturo Meza-Marin, were involved in a scheme to hold three migrants against their will.

The migrants, who had crossed the border illegally, were brought to trailers in Vado, New Mexico, where they were instructed not to leave until their families paid additional money for their release.

Under the direction of Eduardo Sarellano-Garcia, a member of the Barrio Azteca gang, Ochoa-Munoz contacted the migrants’ families and demanded payment, threatening the hostages with harm and continued detainment until the funds were received. On February 17, after receiving full payments, the migrants were taken by Michael Ryan Ratliff, who intended to transport them to their next destination.

However, at the I-10 checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, Border Patrol agents stopped the group for questioning. The migrants admitted to being held against their will and being in the United States illegally. Ratliff was arrested at the checkpoint, leading agents to the location of the trailers. Ochoa-Munoz, Meza-Marin, and Barrientos-Noriega were subsequently arrested.

In addition to Ochoa-Munoz, Meza-Marin, Barrientos-Noriega, and Ratliff, Sarellano-Garcia was also indicted by a federal grand jury on May 19, 2022. Meza-Marin and Barrientos-Noriega have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to take a hostage and three counts of hostage-taking, while Ratliff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and three counts of transporting illegal aliens. Sentencing for Meza-Marin and Barrientos-Noriega is yet to be scheduled, while Ratliff was sentenced to 12 months in prison or time served, whichever is longer, and three years of supervised probation.