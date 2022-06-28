CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A bank robber in eastern New Mexico appears to have struck again. The Clovis Police Department says the man seen in these photos robbed US Bank around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Clovis police, along with the FBI, believe he is also responsible for a robbery at Washington Federal Bank just ten days earlier.

He is described as being 5’8″ to 6′ with tattoos on the left and right sides of his neck. He wore a tan Dallas Cowboy baseball cap with a blue bill, black eyeglasses, blue surgical mask, long-sleeve blue shirt, faded blue jeans, black shoes. The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward.