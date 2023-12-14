RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Banditos biker gang who was charged in the Red River shooting earlier this year has taken a plea deal. Matthew Jackson pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance earlier this week.

According to court documents, New Mexico State Police found Jackson in possession of meth while investigating the shooting that left three people dead. Jackson was also charged with taking a gun into a liquor establishment but that charge was dropped under the plea agreement.

Jackson was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation.