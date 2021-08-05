Bait car arrest uncovers more stolen vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man’s jaunt in a police bait car led to the discovery of even more stolen vehicles. APD says Wednesday night, they got an alert a bait car had been started near I-25 and Cesar Chavez.

They tracked down the car and followed the man driving it to a home on Coors. At that point, APD says another person got into the car. The two drove to a store where police disabled the car and arrested them. When they went back to the home where the woman had been picked up, they found an F-350 pickup, two motorcycles and a 15-foot trailer all stolen.

Police have identified the couple as Joseph and Christine Lovato. Turns out Joseph had warrants out for his arrest, most recently, for failing to show up to court in a shoplifting case.

