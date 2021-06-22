Authorities seek information in Albuquerque aggravated battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the community for information regarding an aggravated battery case. Crime Stoppers reports that on June 17, 2021, an officer was dispatched to the Talin Market located on Louisiana Blvd. regarding an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say that a security guard stated two males walked into the store, one wearing a backpack while the other was wearing a white Aeropostale shirt and jeans. Security reportedly told the male with the backpack to leave it up at the front and the male in the white shirt reportedly told security, ” if you have a problem come tell me about it” while the male held a black and silver knife in his right hand, pointing it at the guard.

Authorities report security stated that the male in the white shirt lunged at him with the knife in his hand. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.