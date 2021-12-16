Authorities searching for man who robbed Albuquerque credit union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man they say robbed a credit union in northeast Albuquerque on Thursday. It happened around 9:35 a.m. at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union along Candelaria Rd. near Wyoming Blvd.

The man is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, about six feet tall with an average build and was wearing a grey jacket and surgical mask. The FBI says the man left the bank and headed north on Wyoming. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.

